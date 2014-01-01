Categories

124 illegal Ivorien migrants repatriated from Libya – Official


Tripoli Illegal Immigration Department says a total of 124 illegal immigrants from Ivory Coast were voluntarily deported, on Thursday, from the Libyan capital, Tripoli. “The child Mamani returned to her home in Ivory Coast today, accompanied by 123 other illegal immigrants from Ivory Coast,” Hosni Abu-Ayana, head of the media office of told Xinhua. “The......

Published By: The Sun - Today