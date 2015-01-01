2018 budget cannot grow Nigeria’s economy – Rewane, others
Stanley Opara The 2018 budget recently presented by President Muhammadu Buhari to the National Assembly lacks the capacity to grow the economy, the Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company Limited, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, and other stakeholders in the academia and industry have said. They said although the country was in dire need of growth given […]...
Published By: The Punch - Today
