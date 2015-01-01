Categories

2018 budget cannot grow Nigeria’s economy – Rewane, others


Stanley Opara The 2018 budget recently presented by President Muhammadu Buhari to the National Assembly lacks the capacity to grow the economy, the Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company Limited, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, and other stakeholders in the academia and industry have said. They said although the country was in dire need of growth given […]...

read more...

Published By: The Punch - Today