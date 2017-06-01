Categories

2018 UTME: JAMB bans pens, watches


The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has banned the use of wristwatches and pens during the conduct of its 2018 test. The board’s Registrar, Prof Is’haq Oloyede disclosed this to newsmen on the sideline of the sensitisation workshop for Computer Based Test centre owners on Wednesday in Lagos. According to him, the workshop was to […]...

Published By: The Punch - Today