2018 World Cup: Five facts from Africa qualifiers
Five facts about 2018 World Cup Africa zone group qualifying ahead of fixtures between Friday and Tuesday: – Morocco trounced Mali 6-0 in Rabat for the biggest victory and Ghana hammered Congo 5-1 in Brazzaville for the widest away winning margin. – There have been two hat-tricks during the group phase and both came from […]...
Published By: The Punch - Today
