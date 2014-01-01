2019: Group declares support for Atiku
Atiku Abubakar is yet to declare his intention.
The post 2019: Group declares support for Atiku appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria....
Published By: Daily News. - Today
- 2019 presidency: Yoruba youths reveal why Atiku must return to PDP Daily News., (Today) - South-West Chapter of the Nigeria Youth Coalition, NYC, has called on former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar to return to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. NYC said Abubakar should return to...
- 2019: A’Ibom Ex-deputy Gov Cautions PDP On Propaganda All News. (Today) - By Andrew Essien, Abuja Former deputy governor of Akwa Ibom State, Noble Lady Valerie Ebe has told the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state that it cannot use cheap...
- 2019: Plateau APC endorses President Buhari for second term Plateau (Today) - The Plateau State chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Latep Dabang, has revealed that stakeholders of the party in the state have endorsed the candidature of President Muhammadu Buhari,...
- Benue: The Road To 2019 Makurdi (Yesterday) - Prince Terhemen Tarzoor: A candidate of the PDP in the 2015 governorship election, he hails from Makurdi local government. He has indicated interest to run in 2019. The factors that...
- 2019: Why PDP will not give Fayose presidential ticket – Adeniran Daily News., (Yesterday) - A former Minister of Education and national chairmanship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prof Tunde Adeniran has asked Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State to bury his presidential...
- Don't Axe 95% of Intels Because of Atiku's 5 Percent News,., (Yesterday) - [Vanguard] Abuja -The dust raised by the Federal Government's clampdown on Intels, a company in which former vice-president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has interests is yet to settle....
- FG Revokes Resident Permit Of Expatriates In Atiku’s Intels, Others DailyNews., (Yesterday) - The Federal Government, through the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has revoked the resident permit of expatriate staff of Intels, a company associated to former Vice President Abubakar Atiku, and five...
- Imo 2019: Iwuanyanwu, Dozie, Ahamba, Anyanwu Insist on Owerri Zone Producing Governorship Slot Owerri (2 days ago) - The quest for the 2019 governorship slot in Imo State has indeed kept the people of Owerri zone on their toes, as they seemed to have lately realised their mistakes...
- PDP National Convention: Adeniran promises to overrun APC in 2019 Daily News., (2 days ago) - A contestant to the position of National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prof. Tunde Adeniran, has promised to overrun the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forth coming...
- 2019: Buhari, Masari must run for second term – Kinsmen Daily News., (2 days ago) - The 12 local government areas (LGAs) of Daura senatorial zone, home town of President Muhammadu Buhari, have endorsed him for second term. The people made this know yesterday at a...