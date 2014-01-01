Categories

4 killed, 20 others injured in CAR grenade attack


Authorities in the Central African Republic (CAR) said four people were killed and 20 others wounded when two attackers on a motorbike threw a grenade into the audience at a peace concert in the CAR. Public Security Minister Henri Linguissara said on Monday that national radio that hundreds of Muslims and Christians were attending a......

read more...

Published By: The Sun - Today