Abuja velodrome for certification
The Cycling Federation of Nigeria says it is working towards the certification of the Velodrome at the National Stadium, Abuja by the Union Cycling Federation. In a statement, CFN president Giandomenico Massari said the certification was part of efforts by his administration to develop the sport in Nigeria. He lamented the velodrome had been abandoned […]...
Published By: The Punch - Today
