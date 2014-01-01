Categories

Abuja velodrome for certification


The Cycling Federation of Nigeria says it is working towards the  certification of the Velodrome at the National Stadium, Abuja by the Union Cycling Federation. In a statement, CFN president  Giandomenico Massari said  the certification was part of efforts by his administration to develop the sport in Nigeria. He lamented  the velodrome had   been abandoned  […]...

Published By: The Punch - Today