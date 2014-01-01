African Union calls for Libya ‘slave market’ probe
The African Union on Friday called for Libyan authorities to investigate “slave markets” of black Africans operating in the conflict-torn nation, following the release of shocking images showing the sale of young men. The demand follows the release of CNN footage of a live auction in Libya where black youths are presented to north African […]...
Published By: The Punch - Today
