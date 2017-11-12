#AFRIMA2017: Naija Still Rules Africa’s Music!
The 2017 edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) was a celebration of the continent’s contemporary musical evolution. The world listens when Africans sings and there is a growing fan base for African tunes across the Atlantic and Mediterranean. The evening was coloured green and white – not only because Nigeria hosted the event […]
The post #AFRIMA2017: Naija Still Rules Africa’s Music! appeared first on Liveofofo....
Published By: liveofofo.com - Today
- Older News
- New Music: Efe – I Love You bellanaija (Today) - Big Brother Naija 2017 winner Efe is out with another brand new single, a love song titled “I Love You“. The track was produced by regular collaborator Duktor Sett. This is...
- 2Baba, Simi, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage win big at #AFRIMA2017 | Full List of Winners bellanaija (Yesterday) - The 2017 edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) held last night in Lagos with a host of African stars converging at Eko Hotel & Suites for a night...
- Akon, Sophy Aiida, Salif Keita are in town for #AFRIMA2017 Finale! bellanaija (2 days ago) - The 2017 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) show is set to go down today, 12th of November 2017 at the Eko Hotels & Suites and all the top stars are already...
- Eedris Abdulkareem responds to 2Baba, says he’s “a very fake person” bellanaija (3 days ago) - There seems to be no stopping rapper Eedris Abdulkareem, as he has once again lashed out at singer 2Baba. Abdulkareem, in an interview with Punch, responded to 2Baba’s comments on him and...
- Settle Your Rifts, Save Music Career, Kennis Music Advises P-Square DailyNews., (3 days ago) - Kenny Ogungbe, the Chief Executive Officer, Kennis Music, on Saturday advised the P-Square to urgently resolve their differences, saying the raging rift could ruin their music careers. Ogungbe gave the...