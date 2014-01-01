Agip tackles restiveness in Niger Delta with Green River Project
The Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC), has acquired a farm in Bayelsa State to train youths, women and local farmers in the Niger Delta on ......
Published By: Niger State. - Today
