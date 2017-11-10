Alleged embezzlement: Fashola finally replies Dino Melaye
The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has condemned what he described as ‘unverified allegations’ raised by a senator against his ministry. Dino Melaye, the senator representing Kogi West, had accused the ministry of mismanaging funds to the tune of $35 million and another attempt to break away with $350 million Eurobond. Reacting […]
Published By: Daily News., - Today
