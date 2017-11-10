Categories

Alleged embezzlement: Senate summons Fashola over $35m


The Senate has commenced an investigation into the alleged plan by the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing to secure the release of $350m domiciled with the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority to finance electricity projects. The lawmakers specifically criticised the ministry for allegedly spending $35m out of the money on power projects without approval by […]

Alleged embezzlement: Senate summons Fashola over $35m...

read more...

Published By: Daily News., - Today