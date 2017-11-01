Anambra election: Party chieftains beg voters to come out
Some chieftains of political parties on Friday appealed to voters in Anambra State to turn out en masse to vote for candidates of their choice in the Saturday’s governorship poll. They told the News Agency of Nigeria in interviews in Lagos that voters who would fail to exercise their franchise should not complain of poor […]...
Published By: The Punch - Today
- In the last 2 hours
