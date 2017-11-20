Anambra election: Tony Nwoye, APC, HDP speak on outcome
Candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Tony Nwoye has spoken on result of the just concluded Anambra governorship election in Anambra State. Addressing newsmen, shortly after INEC declared Willie Obiano winner of the election, Nwoye said his party was free to take whatever decision it wished. His words, “I accept the results myself but […]
Published By: Daily News., - Today
