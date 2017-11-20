Anambra election: Why Obiano defeated his opponents – SSG
Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, Secretary to Anambra government, has thanked the people of the state for re-electing Governor Willie Obiano. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) returning officer, Prof. Zana Akpagu, the VC of UNICAL, said Obiano polled 234,071 votes. Chukwulobelu stated that his victory simply confirms that hard work paid. “We are pleased with the […]
