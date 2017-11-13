Anambra guber: You are not qualified to judge Obiano – Umeh hits Peter Obi
Former All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) national Chairman, Chief Victor Umeh, has warned immediate past governor of the state, Peter Obi to desist from his constant verbal attacks on his predecessor, Willie Obiano. Umeh said Obi was only sent to poison the heart of electorates in the state against voting for the incumbent, whom he […]
