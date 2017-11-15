Anambra Polls: Concerns On Security Might Present Setback, If Not Addressed-YIAGA
By Ruth Tene Natsa, Abuja The Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth and Advancement (YIAGA) has said public concerns on security might present setback to the Anambra Gubernatorial polls if not addressed. LEADERSHIP Reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is scheduled to conduct the governorship election in Anambra On Saturday, 18th November 2017. In […]
The post Anambra Polls: Concerns On Security Might Present Setback, If Not Addressed-YIAGA appeared first on leadership.ng.
Published By: All News. - Yesterday
