AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 215
It’s time for a new #AsoEbiBella edition! An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding. How To Submit: Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password. Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand […]
The post AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 215 appeared first on BellaNaija....
Published By: bellanaija - Today
- Older News
- #AsoEbiBella at #BAAD2017 Adesua Etomi & Banky W’s Traditional Wedding bellanaija (3 days ago) - This post will be updated all through the day with videos and photos of #AsoEbiBella at Adesua Etomi and Banky W‘s Traditional Wedding in Lagos. You can also follow @asoebibella...