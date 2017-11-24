Azu Ishiekwene Robert Mugabe overstayed his welcome by miles. But he wouldn’t come this far without the support of his former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the ruling ZANU-PF party and the military top brass. They were in it together. Ordinary Zimbabweans wanted Mugabe out at least over a decade ago. The clearest expression of that […]



The post Beyond Mugabe: The Other Vultures In Harare appeared first on leadership.ng....

read more...