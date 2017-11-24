Categories

Beyond Mugabe: The Other Vultures In Harare


Azu Ishiekwene Robert Mugabe overstayed his welcome by miles. But he wouldn’t come this far without the support of his former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the ruling ZANU-PF party and the military top brass. They were in it together. Ordinary Zimbabweans wanted Mugabe out at least over a decade ago. The clearest expression of that […]

The post Beyond Mugabe: The Other Vultures In Harare appeared first on leadership.ng....

read more...

Published By: All News. - Today