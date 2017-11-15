Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu remains our leader, dead or alive – IPOB...

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Wednesday dismissed insinuations in certain quarters that its leader, Nnamdi Kanu was sacked. IPOB maintained that the elusive Kanu remains, “indisputable leader and shall so remain until Biafra is restored.” In a statement by its Head of Directorate of State, Mazi Chika Edoziem and sent to DAILY POST, […]



