Bishop Ohilebo speaks on Nigeria’s restructuring
Anglican Bishop of the Diocese of Sabongida-Ora, in Edo State, Rt. Revd. Augustine Ohilebo, has said the much clamoured restructuring of the country will not bring about the anticipated economic, social or political growth and progress of Nigeria. According to him, restructuring will only have an impact on the people, if other issues currently retarding […]
Published By: Daily News., - Today
