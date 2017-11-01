Hauwa Indimi is one of the children of Maiduguri billionaire oil mogul, Mohammed Indimi. The youngest daughter of the family started a YouTube channel a few months ago and she gives us snippets of her lifestyle, travel escapades and time-to-time beauty tutorials on the platform. In this new vlog, Hauwa talks about domestic violence and gender stereotypes. […]



The post BN TV: Hauwa Indimi talks Domestic Violence and Gender Stereotypes in this Vlog | Watch appeared first on BellaNaija....

read more...