BN TV: Watch Hosts of ‘Moments: Girls Talk’ & Praiz discuss making “Your Next Move”
On a new episode of EbonyLife TV‘s Moments: Girls Talk, the hosts Tallulah Doherty and Bolanle Olukanni are joined by musician Praiz and as they discuss “Your Next Move“. Sometimes in life, you get stuck and the next question you ask yourself is “How do I determine the next move to make?”. Watch as they […]
Published By: bellanaija - Today
