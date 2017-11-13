Boko Haram: Army loses three soldiers in Borno
The Nigerian Army has said it lost three of its personnel after successfully clearing 13 Boko Haram hideouts in the Sambisa forest in one week. Colonel Kinsley Samuel, Deputy Director, Public Relations, 7 Division of the Nigeria Army Maiduguri, Borno State, who made this disclosure on Sunday, explained that six soldiers were injured during the […]
Boko Haram: Army loses three soldiers in Borno...
Published By: Daily News., - Today
