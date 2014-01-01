Olaleye Aluko, Abuja The Nigerian Army says it has identified and arrested two soldiers who allegedly brutalised a crippled man in New Market Road, Ontisha, in Anambra State. The army in a statement released by 11.50pm on Wednesday said the soldiers had also been charged by their commanding officer. A video showing the officers dragging […]



The post BREAKING: Army arrests soldiers who brutalised crippled man in Onitsha appeared first on Punch Newspapers....

read more...