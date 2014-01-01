Categories

BREAKING: North Korean soldier shot while defecting to South Korea


A North Korean soldier was shot and injured while defecting to the South through the Demilitarised Zone dividing the peninsula, Seoul’s Yonhap news agency reported Monday. The soldier crossed to the South side of the Joint Security Area of the DMZ and was transferred to hospital after he was shot by another North Korean soldier, […]...

Published By: The Punch - Today