Buhari refuses to sign two N’Assembly bills, presents three others
Leke Baiyewu, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari as written to the Senate informing the legislative chamber that he would not assent to two bills passed by the National Assembly. They are the Chartered Institute of Treasury Management (Establishment) Bill 2017 and the Federal University of Wukari (Establishment) Bill 2017. The separate letters conveying his reservations on […]...
Published By: The Punch - Today
