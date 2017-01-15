Eze Onyekpere On a yearly basis, Nigerians look forward to the presentation of the budget estimates by the President to the National Assembly. Hopes and expectations of a new lease of life, improvements in the economy and living standards are raised by the presentation and the fabled speeches made by Presidents on the occasion. Previous […]



The post Buhari’s 2017 budget of waste and frivolity (1) appeared first on Punch Newspapers....

read more...