Buhari’s govt lacks political will to fight corruption, says Falana
By Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), yesterday, declared that despite its touted war against corruption, President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration lacked the political will to tackle corruption in Nigeria. He equally urged the National Assembly to revisit the recent approval of $5.5bn loan request it granted the executive, insisting there was enough......
Published By: The Sun - Today
- Older News
- Buhari’s govt lacks political will to fight corruption- Falana The Punch (Yesterday) - Samuel Awoyinfa, Abeokuta Human Rights Lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana, has said the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration lacked the political will needed to fight corruption. He said this on Friday on...
- Fayose mocks Buhari’s anti-corruption war, dares him to jail corrupt APC members Daily News., (Yesterday) - Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has told President Muhammadu? ?Buhari to stop being hypocritical about his fight against corruption ?. He told Buhari to ?first ?rid his government? and the...
- Anti-grafr war: Jail corrupt people in your govt first, Fayose tells Buhari The Sun (Yesterday) - Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has told President Muhammadu Buhari to stop being hypocritical about his fight against corruption and rid his government of corrupt elements first, saying; “Someone...
- Falana blasts Buhari over corruption war, attacks Senate for approving $5.5bn loan Daily News., (Yesterday) - Femi Falana, SAN, on Friday stated that President Muhammadu Buhari is not doing enough to recover stolen wealth from looters. He charged Buhari to muster enough “political will” to go...
- Nigerian Presidency Defends Anti-Corruption Fight Jigawa (Yesterday) - The presidency has described former Jigawa State governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido, as intellectually and morally bankrupt for daring to criticise President Muhammadu Buhari's ongoing anti-corruption war in recent media interviews....
- Buhari not doing enough in his anti-corruption war – Falana Abeokuta (Yesterday) - The Human rights lawyer who made this known at the Obas Complex, Oke – Mosan Governor’s Office, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, also faulted the Dr. Bukola Saraki – led...
- Corruption under Buhari faster than Usain Bolt – Jonathan’s camp mocks Tinubu Daily News., (Yesterday) - The camp of former President Goodluck Jonathan has lambasted former Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu, over his verbal attack on the Jonathan administration. A statement by Jonathan’s former special assistant on...
- Buhari’s govt yet to win anti-graft war, says Tinubu NigerianVoiceNews (Yesterday) - The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Thursday in Abuja, said it would be a factual lie to claim that the war against corruption...
- We Are Succeeding in Corruption War - Buhari News,., (Yesterday) - [Premium Times] President Muhammadu Buhari says the ongoing fight against corruption has started yielding fruitful results as Nigeria is now a respected nation in the world....
- Jonathan, Tinubu fight over corruption The Sun (Yesterday) - Your govt most corrupt –Ex-Lagos gov Former president reacts From Iheanacho Nwosu, Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Kemi Yesufu, Abuja National leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday, took...