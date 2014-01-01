Categories

Buhari’s govt lacks political will to fight corruption, says Falana


By Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), yesterday, declared that despite its touted war against corruption, President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration lacked the political will to tackle corruption in Nigeria. He equally urged the National Assembly to revisit the recent approval of $5.5bn loan request it granted the executive, insisting there was enough......

Published By: The Sun - Today