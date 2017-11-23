Barcelona manager, Ernesto Valverde, has explained that he left Lionel Messi on the bench against Juventus to give him a breather, as Barcelona booked their place in the Champions League knockout rounds on Wednesday. Messi came on in the second half as Barca were held to a 0-0 draw in Turin. The decision to name […]



Champions League: Barcelona manager, Valverde reveals why Messi was dropped against Juventus...

read more...