Check Out The Moments from Lady Gaga’s Performance at #Coachella2017 + her new Song “The Cure”
Headlining Coachella Music Festival 2017, Lady Gaga gave a fire performance for Day 2 of the festival as she performed her hit tracks for the screaming crowd. The Edge of Glory singer who is never one to disappoint when it comes to her fashion choices began her performance in an all black belted jacket, knee-length […]...
Published By: bellanaija - Yesterday
- Older News
- My ex-girlfriend inspired my new song –Doggext The Punch (3 days ago) - ’Nonye Ben-Nwankwo Omo Mushin crooner, Jamiu Bolarinwa better known as Doggext who is based in the United States of America has a new song which is currently enjoying massive airplay....