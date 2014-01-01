Court remands robbery suspect for stealing APC registration materials
Clement Nnachi, Abakaliki AN Abakaliki Magistrate’s Court on Friday remanded a thirty-one-year-old man, Azubuike Nwali, in prison custody for his alleged involvement in armed robbery and theft of registration materials belonging to the All Progressives Congress. The incident occurred at Ndufu-Ikwo community in Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. The accused was arraigned on […]
