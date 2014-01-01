Cyclist loses job for insulting Trump, gets over $70,000 donation from supporters
More than $70,000 in donations have poured into a crowdfunding site set up for the cyclist who was fired from her job for making a rude gesture to President Donald Trump’s motorcade. More than 3,000 donations — from $5 to $250 — have rolled in since November 6, when the GoFundMe campaign was set up […]...
Published By: The Punch - Today
