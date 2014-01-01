Clement Nnachi, Abakaliki THE Ebonyi State Police Command has arrested a female principal (name withheld) for allegedly buying two female babies from suspected child trafficking syndicate operating in the area. Findings revealed that security operatives in the area smashed the child trafficking syndicate that specialised in buying and selling of little babies in the state. […]



The post Ebonyi female principal arrested for buying babies appeared first on Punch Newspapers....

read more...