Ebonyi female principal arrested for buying babies
Clement Nnachi, Abakaliki THE Ebonyi State Police Command has arrested a female principal (name withheld) for allegedly buying two female babies from suspected child trafficking syndicate operating in the area. Findings revealed that security operatives in the area smashed the child trafficking syndicate that specialised in buying and selling of little babies in the state. […]
The post Ebonyi female principal arrested for buying babies appeared first on Punch Newspapers....
Published By: The Punch - Yesterday
- Older News
- PHOTOS: Woman Slaps Man At An ATM In Port-Harcourt, Then This Happens Rivers. (2 days ago) - Caleb University is one of the private university located in Imota, Lagos Nigeria. The school is renowned for its cleanliness and h... Female cult leader who masterminded clash in Ogun...
- Female Student Who Died In Akwa Ibom Church Collapse Buried Amidst Tears. Photos Akwa Ibom (3 days ago) - Caleb University is one of the private university located in Imota, Lagos Nigeria. The school is renowned for its cleanliness and h... Female cult leader who masterminded clash in Ogun...
- Scientists Say Babies Will Soon Be Made Without Human Mothers newsrescue (3 days ago) - Last year British doctors discovered how to make embryos from skin cells It would mean that men could conceive a baby with other men alone At the time, scientists said...
- PHOTOS : Panic As Heavy Fire Outbreak Rocks Petrol Station In Kano State Kano (3 days ago) - Caleb University is one of the private university located in Imota, Lagos Nigeria. The school is renowned for its cleanliness and h... Female cult leader who masterminded clash in Ogun...