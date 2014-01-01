EFCC arrests ex-SGF, Anyim for alleged siphon of N13bn ecological fund
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, yesterday, arrested former Secretary to the Federal Government, Senator Ayim Pius Anyim. The former Senate President was alleged to have used firms in which he has interest to award contracts to the tune of N13 billion from the Ecological Fund Account domiciled in his office. The anti graft agency......
Published By: The Sun - Today
- Older News
- EFCC grills ex-SGF Anyim The News.. (Today) - Barely 24 hours after his arrest, detectives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday grilled a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim, on...
- EFCC arrests Anyim for receiving N520m from Dasuki The Punch (Yesterday) - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Pius Anyim, for allegedly collecting N520m from the embattled former National Security Adviser,...
- Former Senate President Pius Anyim to remain in EFCC custody Daily News. (Yesterday) - Mr. Anyim’s detention makes him arguably the highest ranking official of the Jonathan administration to be so detained.The post Former Senate President Pius Anyim to remain in EFCC custody appeared...
- EFCC Arrests Former SGF Pius Anyim, Yet To Hold #Grasscutter Babachir Lawal newsrescue (Yesterday) - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed the arrest of former secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Anyim Pius Anyim. Wilson Uwujaren, spokesman of the commission,...
- EFCC confirms arrest of former SGF, Anyim The News.. (Yesterday) - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed the arrest of former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim. Spokesman of the commission, Mr...
- EFCC arrests Pius Anyim The Punch (Yesterday) - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has confirmed the arrest of former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim. Spokesman of the commission, Mr Wilson Uwujaren,...
- UPDATED: EFCC arrests former Senate President Pius Anyim Daily News. (Yesterday) - Mr. Anyim also served as SGF in the Goodluck Jonathan administration.The post UPDATED: EFCC arrests former Senate President Pius Anyim appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria....
- EFCC arraigns Babangida Aliyu over ecological fund Niger State. (Yesterday) - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday arraigned former Niger State Governor, Dr. Muazu Babaginda Aliyu and Umar ......
- Alleged N2bn Fraud: EFCC Re-arraigns Former Gov Aliyu, Nasko Niger State. (Yesterday) - The case involving the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) and former Niger State Governor, Dr Muazu Babaginda Aliyu as well as ......
- Jonathan replies Waziri: You lied, I never stopped any EFCC investigation NigerianVoiceNews (2 days ago) - Former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, has that former chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mrs. Farida Waziri, lied when she alleged being sacked by him because she refused...