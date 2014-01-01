Categories

EFCC arrests ex-SGF, Anyim for alleged siphon of N13bn ecological fund


The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, yesterday, arrested former Secretary to the Federal Government, Senator Ayim Pius Anyim. The former Senate President was alleged to have used firms in which he has interest to award contracts to the tune of N13 billion from the Ecological Fund Account domiciled in his office. The anti graft agency......

Published By: The Sun - Today