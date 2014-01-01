Eight suspects nabbed for hemp trafficking, illegal fishing

The Nigerian Navy has handed over three suspects arrested with a boat conveying 559 kilogrammes of cannabis to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship Beecroft, Commodore Maurice Enohanded, handed over the suspects and exhibits in Lagos. Eno said the three suspects were apprehended […]



