Either God Doesn’t Hate Sin Or The Bible Is A Lie — The Case Study Of Yvonne Nelson
The lovely Miss Yvonne Nelson has been trending the past few days following her decision to debut the baby bump of the baby she vehemently denied being pregnant with. Turns out the entire thing was an elaborate publicity stunt which was blown up by GhanaCelebrities.Com acquiring the exclusive information that she was pregnant, thus spoiling her plans to reveal the news on her own terms – on her birthday with a WOW magazine exclusive. Yvonne Nelson is certainly within her rights to try and sell her pregnancy and keeping up...
Published By: ghanacelebrities - Today
- New In Last Hour
- Google Study Finds Phishing a Bigger Threat for Users Than Third-Party Data Breaches - NDTV google (Today) - EngadgetGoogle Study Finds Phishing a Bigger Threat for Users Than Third-Party Data BreachesNDTVPhishing attacks via fake emails pose the greatest threat to people, followed by keyloggers and third-party breaches as...
- Older News
- Watch: Yvonne Okoro, Sammy Forson Visits Yvonne Nelson At Home To Wish Happy Birthday And To See Her Baby ghanacelebrities (Yesterday) - Uncles and Aunties of Yvonne Nelson’s daughter are showing up to see their niece to have some family and friends fun. Yvonne Okoro, Sammy Forson and Belinda Dzattah were present...
- Cristiano Ronaldo’s 22-Year-Old Girlfriend Has Given Birth To A Baby Girl ghanacelebrities (Yesterday) - Real Madrid’s superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has welcomed his daughter, Alana Martina, whom he named with his 22-year-old model girlfriend in October. The baby girl becomes the 4th child for the...
- Majid Michel Shares Exclusive Photo Of When He Held Yvonne Nelson’s Baby Bump – See ghanacelebrities (Yesterday) - Now that there’s nothing to hide about Yvonne Nelson’s pregnancy and birth to a baby girl, her allies who have secretly seen her baby bump are coming out. Actor Majid...
- Why I dumped my fiance to become a babymama – Yvonne Nelson Daily News., (Yesterday) - Ghanaian Actress, Yvonne Nelson has revealed that she dumped her fiance to become a baby mama. She was reacting to the backlash from controversial Ghanaian marriage counselor, Rev. George Lutterodt,...
- I Cheated On My Fiancée With My New Babydaddy – Yvonne Nelson liveofofo.com (Yesterday) - The actress who celebrates her birthday today did a good job with ‘quietly’ denying that she was pregnant. As the rumor went viral, she kept posting supposedly new photos with...
- Yvonne Nelson talks Pregnancy, her Partner & Marriage as she Covers WOW Magazine’s Latest Issue bellanaija (Yesterday) - Yvonne Nelson is the cover star for WOW Magazine‘s latest issue. In the cover story, the actress talks about pregnancy, her partner, and finding complete happiness with her baby girl. The...
- Yvonne Nelson CONFIRMS She Got Pregnant Out of Wedlock And That She Badly Wants Marriage to Happen for Her–Where is Rev Counselor Lutterodt? ghanacelebrities (Yesterday) - A few days ago, popular Ghanaian Rev and Counselor, George Lutterodt broke down the Ghanaian traditional system for the understanding of dummies–explaining that, when a woman gives birth out of...
- CHRIS-VINCENT Writes: I’ve Made More MONEY from Yvonne Nelson’s Pregnancy Than She Did–to Hell with PRIVACY ghanacelebrities (Yesterday) - Even though I admire the tenacious ignorance of those who were shouting a few days ago that Yvonne Nelson kept denying she was pregnant for privacy reasons, it also somewhat...
- Yvonne Okoro Steps Out in Style, Seeking Likes and Comments NigerianVoiceNews (3 days ago) - Popular Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Okoro, has come out in a very nice outfit, asking her fans to like her picture and comment that she is pretty. The beautiful actress is...