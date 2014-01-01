Everton fined for fan attack against Lyon
Everton’s miserable Europa League campaign got worse on Wednesday as UEFA fined the Premier League club 30,000 euros after an incident in which a fan struck a Lyon player. With two rounds to go, the Toffees are bottom of Group E and cannot qualify for the Europa League knock-out stages after three defeats and a […]...
Published By: The Punch - Yesterday
- Older News
- Everton striker Niasse banned for diving The Punch (Yesterday) - Everton’s Oumar Niasse will serve a two-match ban after his appeal against a diving charge was rejected, becoming the first Premier League player to be hit with a retrospective suspension....
- Premier League: Everton’s Niasse becomes first player to be charged for diving Daily News., (2 days ago) - Everton striker, Oumar Niasse, has become the first Premier League footballer, to be charged with simulation by the Football Association. Niasse won a controversial penalty in Saturday’s Premier League draw...