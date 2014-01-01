Ex-aide to Jonathan, Dudafa, did not declare 15m shares – EFCC witness
A witness on Wednesday told a Federal High Court in Lagos that Waripamo-Owei Dudafa, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, did not declare 15 million shares he possessed in a secret company. A Senior Detective Superintendent with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr Chukwuma Orji, gave the evidence at the resumed trial of […]...
Published By: The Punch - Yesterday
