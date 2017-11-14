Ex-Ijaw youths leader, Udengs Eradiri reveals those behind Niger Delta Avengers
A former President of the Ijaw Youth Council Worldwide, Udengs Eradiri, has identified those fueling the militant group, Niger Delta Militants in the oil rich region. Eradiri revealed that some external forces were behind the activities of the militant group. He made the revelation when he addressed reporters in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital on […]
Ex-Ijaw youths leader, Udengs Eradiri reveals those behind Niger Delta Avengers...
Published By: Daily News., - Today
- Older News
- External Forces Backing Niger Delta Avengers – Former IYC President DailyNews., (Today) - Yenagoa – Udengs Eradiri, immediate past National President of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), said on Tuesday that the militant group, Niger Delta Avengers (NDA), is enjoying the support of external...
- We are prepared to deal with Niger Delta Avengers – Navy chief Daily News. (Today) - “We are prepared for any group that threatens the unity and peace of our country.”The post We are prepared to deal with Niger Delta Avengers – Navy chief appeared first...
- Agip Celebrates Niger Delta Farmers As Dickson Seeks Partnership to Resuscitate Rice Farm News,., (Today) - [Guardian] Yenagoa -The Bayelsa State governor Mr. Seriake Dickson has called on the Nigerian Agip Oil Company, NAOC, to partner with the state government to resuscitate the moribund rice farms...
- External forces behind Niger Delta Avengers, says ex-IYC President The Punch (Today) - Simon Utebor, Yenagoa The immediate past President, Ijaw Youth Council Worldwide, Mr. Udengs Eradiri, has revealed that some external forces are behind the activities of the militant group, the Niger...
- Kidnap of 4 Britons: Delta Police declares militant leader, Gbakumor wanted Daily News., (Today) - The Delta State Police Command has declared one, Karo-Owei Pere Gbakumor, a militant leader wanted for the alleged kidnap of four British Citizens. The victims, David Donavan ‘’m’, 57yrs, Shirley...
- External forces behind Niger Delta Avengers – Ex-IYC chief Udengs Eradiri Yenagoa (Today) - Eradiri, who made the revelation in an interview in Yenagoa on Tuesday, claimed that even the Federal Government was aware of the whole scheme. He faulted the government’s handling of...
- The Niger Delta conundrum Niger State. (Today) - After that the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, embarked on a whirlwind tour of the Niger Delta states. At each stop he made some very ......
- FG classifies new 7000 agitators, 13000 local refinery operators for E-PAP Niger State. (Today) - ... Niger Delta states, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta and Ondo. In all, 7,000 Niger Delta agitators and 13,000 local refinery operators ......
- "Operation Crocodile Smile" Nigerian Troops Get Ready To Move In Against Niger Delta Avengers As Troops Recover Illegal Arms From Soldier, Militants Delta (Yesterday) - Nigerian troops in action PR Nigeria The weapons, on discovery and receipt ... Men caught with pump action guns in Delta state AK-47 found in a farm owned by a...
- Ijaw Laud Presidency's Meeting With Clark On Avengers News,., (Yesterday) - [Vanguard] Ijaw Monitoring Group, IMG, has commended the Presidency over its meeting with Chief Edwin Clark over the Avengers' threat to resume attacks on oil installations in the Niger Delta....