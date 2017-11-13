External Forces Backing Niger Delta Avengers – Former IYC President
Yenagoa – Udengs Eradiri, immediate past National President of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), said on Tuesday that the militant group, Niger Delta Avengers (NDA), is enjoying the support of external forces to carry out destruction of oil and gas facilities in the region. He also disclosed that the Federal Government is aware of the collaboration […]
The post External Forces Backing Niger Delta Avengers – Former IYC President appeared first on Independent Nigeria....
Published By: DailyNews., - Today
- Older News
- Ex-Ijaw youths leader, Udengs Eradiri reveals those behind Niger Delta Avengers Daily News., (Today) - A former President of the Ijaw Youth Council Worldwide, Udengs Eradiri, has identified those fueling the militant group, Niger Delta Militants in the oil rich region. Eradiri revealed that some...
- We are prepared to deal with Niger Delta Avengers – Navy chief Daily News. (Today) - “We are prepared for any group that threatens the unity and peace of our country.”The post We are prepared to deal with Niger Delta Avengers – Navy chief appeared first...
- Agip Celebrates Niger Delta Farmers As Dickson Seeks Partnership to Resuscitate Rice Farm News,., (Today) - [Guardian] Yenagoa -The Bayelsa State governor Mr. Seriake Dickson has called on the Nigerian Agip Oil Company, NAOC, to partner with the state government to resuscitate the moribund rice farms...
- External forces behind Niger Delta Avengers, says ex-IYC President The Punch (Today) - Simon Utebor, Yenagoa The immediate past President, Ijaw Youth Council Worldwide, Mr. Udengs Eradiri, has revealed that some external forces are behind the activities of the militant group, the Niger...
- Senate approves Buhari’s $5.5 billion external loan request tv360nigeria (Today) - The Nigerian Senate has approved President Muhammadu Buhari’s request to borrow $5.5 billion from foreign sources. The President’s request, which included external loan of $3 billion and the issuance of...
- Niger: a reminder of why the US military's presence Africa needs constant scrutiny Niger State. (Today) - On October 4 an American Special Forces team was ambushed by a contingent of Islamic State affiliated fighters in Niger. Four American soldiers ......
- External forces behind Niger Delta Avengers – Ex-IYC chief Udengs Eradiri Yenagoa (Today) - Eradiri, who made the revelation in an interview in Yenagoa on Tuesday, claimed that even the Federal Government was aware of the whole scheme. He faulted the government’s handling of...
- The Niger Delta conundrum Niger State. (Today) - After that the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, embarked on a whirlwind tour of the Niger Delta states. At each stop he made some very ......
- FG classifies new 7000 agitators, 13000 local refinery operators for E-PAP Niger State. (Today) - ... Niger Delta states, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta and Ondo. In all, 7,000 Niger Delta agitators and 13,000 local refinery operators ......
- "Operation Crocodile Smile" Nigerian Troops Get Ready To Move In Against Niger Delta Avengers As Troops Recover Illegal Arms From Soldier, Militants Delta (Yesterday) - Nigerian troops in action PR Nigeria The weapons, on discovery and receipt ... Men caught with pump action guns in Delta state AK-47 found in a farm owned by a...