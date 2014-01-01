Facebook to open Nigerian hub next year
Facebook will open a “community hub space” in Nigeria next year to encourage software developers and technology entrepreneurs, and become the latest technology giant to pursue a training programme in fast-growing Africa. The United States-based social media company said the centre would host an “incubator programme” to help develop technology start-ups, while it would also […]...
Published By: The Punch - Today
- Older News
- Facebook to train 50,000 Nigerian SMEs in 2018 The Sun (Today) - Facebook has said it will train and support over 50,000 students, small businesses and creative entrepreneurs across Nigeria in 2018. Facebook’s Public Policy Director, Africa, Ms Ebele Okobi, during a...