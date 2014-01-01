FG restates commitment to rebuild Northeast
From AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja The federal government, has said it would not relent in its determination to rebuild the northeast of the country. Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Khadija Bukar Abba-Ibrahim, gave the assurance during a bilateral meeting with the President of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB), Dr Bandar M.H. Hajjar, in Istanbul, Turkey, on......
Published By: The Sun - Today
- Older News
- Aregbesola unveils N94m school, restates commitment to sector’s development Osun (Yesterday) - Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun state has unveiled the St. Augustine’s Government Elementary School, Ipetumodu estimated at N94m. The school, which comprises 10 classrooms, a computer centre and library, also...