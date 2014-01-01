Categories

Five dead, 19 injured in Lagos-Ibadan accident


The Lagos State Federal Road Safety Corps, has confirmed the death of five persons killed in a multiple auto-Mobil accident at Kara Bridge after Berger on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Thursday. FRSC sector Sector Commander Hyginus Omeje, who confirmed the incident said 19 other persons were injured in the incident, which happened early in the morning. Omeje ......

read more...

Published By: tv360nigeria - Today