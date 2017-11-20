Free El-Zakzaky, others now – INM cries out to Buhari after 700 days of detention...

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to release its leader, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, his wife, Zeenah, and several hundreds of other members from detention. The group said after 700 days, it was heartless on the side of the government to keep the INM leader and his members in detention for ‘no […]



