General Olanrewaju wants pardon
By ERIC TENIOLA Of all the people arrested and found guilty of General Oladipo Diya (N/671) coup plot in December 1997 under late General Sanni Abacha, only three have not been given Presidential pardon. They are Major General Adeniyi Tajudeen Olarenwaju (rtd.) (N/817), Colonel Edwin Jando(N/3400) and late Colonel O.O. Akinyode (N/5852). If granted, the......
Published By: The Sun - Today
