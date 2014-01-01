HILARIOUS: Oby Ezekwesili mocks rappers, M.I Abaga replies
“How do Rap musicians string lyrics ... like “The Dump dumped a Dump”.
The post HILARIOUS: Oby Ezekwesili mocks rappers, M.I Abaga replies appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria....
Published By: Daily News. - Today
- Older News
- Falz TheBahdGuy a.k.a Broda Taju is having a Show this December | Watch his Hilarious Announcement Skit bellanaija (Today) - This December in Lagos is going to be too lit. There are so many shows happening and we can’t wait to bring you the scoop on all of them. The...
- Yung6ix ft Praiz & MI Abaga – Grammy Money liveofofo.com (Today) - Yung6ix ft Praiz & MI Abaga – Grammy Money :Off Yung6ix‘ sophomore album “High Star”, we present to you this outstanding cut titled “Grammy Money” featuring Praiz and M.I Abaga.The...
- Nigeria: Human Capital Investment Will Liberate Nigerian Society, Says Ezekwesili Edo (2 days ago) - This formed the fulcrum of the keynote address delivered by former World Bank Vice President, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili at the grand finale of Lafarge Africa National Literacy Competition, where pupils...