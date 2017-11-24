House To Investigate Concessionary Tariffs On Sugar
By Kauthar Anumba-Khaleel, Abuja The House of Representatives yesterday resolved to investigate the concessionary tariffs granted by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment for sugar importation into the country from 2013 to date as contained in the Backward Integration Policy. The decision sequels a motion by Hon. Johnson Agbonayinma ,who recalled that in […]
The post House To Investigate Concessionary Tariffs On Sugar appeared first on leadership.ng....
Published By: All News. - Today
- Older News
- SON arraigns businessmen for fake sugar sale The Punch (Yesterday) - Adeniyi Olugbemi, Sokoto A Federal High Court sitting in Sokoto has granted bail to two traders at the Sokoto old market, Shittu Abdullahi and Tukur Sabaru, standing trial on allegations...
- Reps to investigate 9Mobile take over of Etisalat The Sun (Yesterday) - From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja The House of Representatives has mandated its Committee on Telecommunications to conduct investigation into the takeover of Etisalat by 9Mobile. The committee which is to...
- Reps to investigate collapse of Etisalat The News.. (Yesterday) - The House of Representatives has mandated its Committee on Telecommunications to investigate and ascertain the circumstances which led to the collapse of Etisalat Network so as to protect Nigerian subscribers’...