Categories

I didn’t apply for Eaglets job – Maikaba


NEW  Golden Eaglets coach Abdul Maikaba  claims  he did not apply for the national U17 team’s  coaching  job. The  Nigeria Football Federation on Saturday named the Akwa United  manager as coach of the Eaglets. Maikaba, who helped his Uyo side win the 2017 Aiteo Cup,  said he  applied for the U20 coaching job but will […]...

read more...

Published By: The Punch - Today