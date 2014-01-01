Categories

I was annoyed Messi broke my record –Batistuta


Argentina great Gabriel Batistuta admitted he was annoyed Lionel Messi broke his goalscoring record, but was glad it was surpassed by an “extraterrestrial”, Omnisport reports Messi broke Batistuta’s record of 54 goals for Argentina at the Copa America Centenario last year, and has since moved seven clear. The duo are well ahead of Sergio Aguero […]...

Published By: The Punch - Today